Court to review arrest warrant of ex-minister's wife
SEOUL, Oct. 22 (Yonhap) -- A Seoul court is expected to decide whether to arrest the wife of ex-Justice Minister Cho Kuk this week over charges related to her daughter's college admission and a private equity fund (PEF) investment.
The Seoul Central District Court is scheduled to review the arrest warrant request made by the prosecution Wednesday morning. Prosecutors have been investigating Cho's wife, Chung Kyung-sim, for two months regarding the college admission process and a 1 billion-won (US$850 million) PEF investment.
The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office filed the request for Chung, a Dongyang University professor, Monday over 11 charges that include obstruction of business, violation of capital market law and involvement in destruction of evidence.
