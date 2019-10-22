Hyundai Heavy unit to supply power transformers for Saudi Arabian gas project
SEOUL, Oct. 22 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Electric & Energy Systems Co., a power equipment unit of Hyundai Heavy Industries Group, said Tuesday it has secured an order worth 28 billion won (US$23 million) to supply power transformers for a Saudi Arabian gas project.
Under the deal with Saudi Aramco, Hyundai Electric will supply 24 230-kilovolt transformers for the Hawiyah Unayzah Gas Reservoir Storage Project by July 2021.
With the latest deal, Hyundai Electric said it also aims to win power equipment orders for Saudi Aramco's Marjan project, which aims to expand offshore oil and gas production.
Hyundai Electric was spun off from Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. in 2017.
