Top court rules native English teachers entitled to severance pay
SEOUL, Oct. 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's top court has confirmed foreign teachers at private language institutes can receive severance pay and allowances for unused leave, court records showed Tuesday.
The Supreme Court has upheld an appellate court ruling that defined native speaking instructors as employees entitled to such payments under the Labor Standards Act.
In 2015, eight native English teachers filed a suit against their former institute in southern Seoul demanding unpaid retiring allowances and compensation in lieu of annual leave.
The plaintiffs argued they were employees as they taught in the classrooms assigned by the language academy and used its own textbooks.
The defendant claimed they were self-employed business people because they were paid in proportion to the number of their students.
A lower court ruled for the defendant and denied the teachers the status of employees protected by the labor law.
The appeals court reversed the ruling, recognizing that their work time and places were controlled by the institute.
The highest court confirmed the second ruling but ordered a retrial to recalculate the amounts.
jjhwang@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS leader RM's special love of Korean paintings
-
2
TXT returns with 1st studio album 'The Dream Chapter: Magic'
-
3
Bizarre buildup, then odd finish to 'Korean Derby' in World Cup qualification
-
4
S. Korea, Germany discuss trade and economic cooperation
-
5
(2nd LD) S. Korea held scoreless by N. Korea in chippy World Cup qualifier in Pyongyang
-
1
(LEAD) N. Korean leader rides horse to Mount Paekdu, slams U.S. sanctions
-
2
(LEAD) Protesters detained for breaking into U.S. ambassador's residence
-
3
Moon's approval rating rebounds after Cho Kuk resigns: Realmeter
-
4
Former No. 1 Jordan Spieth itching to return to winner's circle
-
5
BTS leader RM's special love of Korean paintings
-
1
N. Korea's first lady absent from public view for 4 months
-
2
(LEAD) N.K.'s official newspaper urges stepped-up resistance against U.S. sanctions
-
3
Uniqlo to halt ad after allegations of defaming sex slave victims
-
4
S. Korea, UNC cooperating closely to narrow 'differences' over rules enforcement for DMZ: minister
-
5
Trump says 'lot of things going on' regarding N.K, raises prospects of 'major rebuild'