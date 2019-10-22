Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.
-----------------
(LEAD) Lee hopes his trip to Japan will help Seoul-Tokyo ties take step forward
SEOUL/TOKYO, Oct. 22 (Yonhap) -- Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon said Tuesday that his trip to Japan will help South Korea and Japan take a step forward in mending their frayed ties over the issue of Tokyo's wartime use of forced labor.
Earlier in the day, Lee arrived in Tokyo for a three-day trip to attend the Japanese emperor's enthronement ceremony at 1 p.m. and meet with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Thursday.
-----------------
(LEAD) Moon vows strong education, prosecution reform to promote fairness
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in pledged a strong push Tuesday for the far-reaching systemic reform of South Korea's public sectors, including education and the prosecution.
In his budget speech at the National Assembly, Moon stressed the importance of promoting fairness to achieve the key policy goals of innovative, inclusive and peace-based growth.
-----------------
(LEAD) Court to review arrest warrant of ex-minister's wife
SEOUL -- A Seoul court is expected to decide whether to arrest the wife of ex-Justice Minister Cho Kuk this week over charges related to her daughter's college admission and a private equity fund (PEF) investment.
The Seoul Central District Court is scheduled to review the arrest warrant request made by the prosecution Wednesday morning. Prosecutors have been investigating Cho's wife, Chung Kyung-sim, for two months regarding the college admission process and a 1 billion-won (US$850 million) PEF investment.
-----------------
S. Korea, UNC in close talks over DMZ entry permission for nonmilitary purposes
SEOUL -- South Korea and the United Nations Command (UNC) have been closely discussing the command's authority to restrict entry into the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) for nonmilitary purposes, the defense ministry said Tuesday.
Calls have grown for a need to supplement UNC regulations on passage through the DMZ that divides the two Koreas after the command rejected several requests from South Korea to pass through the zone for nonmilitary purposes, such as inter-Korean exchanges.
-----------------
(News Focus) Gas stations in S. Korea becoming logistics hubs for couriers
SEOUL -- South Korea's gas stations are teaming up with courier service operators to utilize their facilities as logistics hubs as they bring a new wave in the local delivery industry.
Hyundai Oilbank Co., a major refiner in South Korea, earlier this month signed a strategic partnership with Coupang Inc., the nation's No. 1 e-commerce company, on setting up a gas station-based logistics system.
-----------------
12th case of African swine fever among wild boars confirmed near inter-Korean border
SEJONG -- A wild boar found dead near the border with North Korea has tested positive for African swine fever, the agriculture ministry said Tuesday, bringing the number of such cases to 12 in South Korea.
The confirmation late Monday came two days after the wild boar carcass was found in the central border town of Cheorwon, about 90 kilometers north of Seoul.
-----------------
Finance chief calls for full implementation of budget
SEJONG -- South Korea's finance minister called Tuesday for a full implementation of the budget in the fourth quarter in a move to boost the country's slowing economy.
Hong Nam-ki made the comments in a Cabinet meeting in Seoul, citing the current economic conditions and the importance of the government's fiscal role.
-----------------
Trump says 'lot of things going on' regarding N.K, raises prospects of 'major rebuild'
WASHINGTON -- U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday that "a lot of things are going on" regarding North Korea, as doubts over the regime's will to denuclearize rose after the breakdown of nuclear talks with Pyongyang earlier this month.
During a Cabinet meeting, Trump also mentioned the prospects of a "major rebuild" while touting his engagement with the North, with a renewed claim that if somebody else became president, "you'd, right now, be in a big war."
-----------------
(END)
-
1
BTS leader RM's special love of Korean paintings
-
2
TXT returns with 1st studio album 'The Dream Chapter: Magic'
-
3
Bizarre buildup, then odd finish to 'Korean Derby' in World Cup qualification
-
4
S. Korea, Germany discuss trade and economic cooperation
-
5
(2nd LD) S. Korea held scoreless by N. Korea in chippy World Cup qualifier in Pyongyang
-
1
(LEAD) N. Korean leader rides horse to Mount Paekdu, slams U.S. sanctions
-
2
(LEAD) Protesters detained for breaking into U.S. ambassador's residence
-
3
Moon's approval rating rebounds after Cho Kuk resigns: Realmeter
-
4
Former No. 1 Jordan Spieth itching to return to winner's circle
-
5
BTS leader RM's special love of Korean paintings
-
1
N. Korea's first lady absent from public view for 4 months
-
2
(LEAD) N.K.'s official newspaper urges stepped-up resistance against U.S. sanctions
-
3
Uniqlo to halt ad after allegations of defaming sex slave victims
-
4
S. Korea, UNC cooperating closely to narrow 'differences' over rules enforcement for DMZ: minister
-
5
Trump says 'lot of things going on' regarding N.K, raises prospects of 'major rebuild'