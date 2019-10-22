World No. 1 in women's golf dabbles at YouTube, keeps focus on course

Ko's clips are accompanied by English subtitles. They show everything from her visit to Niagara Falls in Canada in August while she was playing at the CP Women's Open in Aurora, Ontario, to her eating dinner at a French restaurant in Incheon, just west of Seoul, after a practice before a Korean tour event. She also takes the viewers to her day watching a K League football match between FC Seoul, featuring her friend Park Chu-young at forward, and Sangju Sangmu. Ko and Park have dinner together afterward, and yes, there's quite a bit of eating on Ko's channel.