N. Korea's No. 2 leader leaves for Azerbaijan to attend meeting
SEOUL/BEIJING, Oct. 22 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's No. 2 leader left for Azerbaijan on Tuesday to attend a meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) to be held later this week, Pyongyang's state media reported.
Choe Ryong-hae, president of the Presidium of the Supreme People's Assembly, left for Baku where the NAM meeting is to be held Friday and Saturday, according to the Korean Central News Agency.
Choe and other North Korean officials arrived earlier in the day at a Beijing airport on their way to the Azerbaijan capital.
It is not clear how long he will stay in Beijing. Observers say that he could meet Chinese officials before leaving for Azerbaijan.
Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho, who attended last year's NAM meeting held in Baku, was not seen among the North Korean delegation.
(END)
-
1
TXT returns with 1st studio album 'The Dream Chapter: Magic'
-
2
Bizarre buildup, then odd finish to 'Korean Derby' in World Cup qualification
-
3
S. Korea, Germany discuss trade and economic cooperation
-
4
(2nd LD) S. Korea held scoreless by N. Korea in chippy World Cup qualifier in Pyongyang
-
5
S. Korea coach disappointed with draw vs. N. Korea in World Cup qualifier
-
1
(LEAD) N. Korean leader rides horse to Mount Paekdu, slams U.S. sanctions
-
2
(LEAD) Protesters detained for breaking into U.S. ambassador's residence
-
3
Moon's approval rating rebounds after Cho Kuk resigns: Realmeter
-
4
Former No. 1 Jordan Spieth itching to return to winner's circle
-
5
S. Korea, Germany discuss trade and economic cooperation
-
1
S. Korea, UNC cooperating closely to narrow 'differences' over rules enforcement for DMZ: minister
-
2
Trump says 'lot of things going on' regarding N.K, raises prospects of 'major rebuild'
-
3
(LEAD) N.K.'s official newspaper urges stepped-up resistance against U.S. sanctions
-
4
Uniqlo to halt ad after allegations of defaming sex slave victims
-
5
N.K. media slams S. Korea over missile tests, weapons development plans