KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Oct. 22 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 63,900 UP 200
ShinhanGroup 43,400 UP 550
HITEJINRO 28,100 UP 850
Yuhan 223,000 UP 3,000
SLCORP 22,050 DN 300
DOOSAN 82,300 UP 800
CJ LOGISTICS 158,500 UP 1,500
SamsungF&MIns 223,000 DN 1,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 34,900 DN 100
Kogas 40,800 UP 200
Hanwha 25,100 UP 200
HyundaiEng&Const 44,850 UP 1,000
DB HiTek 17,000 DN 200
Donga Socio Holdings 86,500 UP 100
SK hynix 79,100 UP 1,600
Youngpoong 642,000 UP 10,000
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP13600 DN50
KiaMtr 40,600 UP 200
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 11,800 DN 100
POSCO 223,000 UP 2,500
SPC SAMLIP 94,500 DN 700
SAMSUNG SDS 191,000 DN 3,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 38,350 UP 800
KUMHOTIRE 4,270 UP 35
LotteChilsung 141,000 UP 500
GCH Corp 20,500 UP 550
DB INSURANCE 53,500 UP 500
SamsungElec 51,200 UP 900
NHIS 12,450 UP 200
Hyosung 85,500 UP 1,100
Binggrae 58,000 UP 400
HyundaiMtr 122,000 0
AmoreG 71,400 UP 1,900
LOTTE 38,100 UP 550
AK Holdings 33,000 DN 450
Donga ST 89,100 DN 900
DWEC 4,735 UP 135
CJ 83,400 DN 1,400
JWPHARMA 28,400 UP 650
LGInt 16,100 UP 450
