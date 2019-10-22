KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
DongkukStlMill 6,250 UP 90
SBC 15,850 UP 50
Hyundai M&F INS 26,700 DN 100
TONGYANG 1,505 DN 10
Daesang 22,450 DN 50
SKNetworks 5,260 UP 220
ORION Holdings 16,700 UP 200
KISWire 22,350 DN 150
LotteFood 431,000 DN 8,500
NEXENTIRE 9,460 DN 100
CHONGKUNDANG 91,700 UP 2,000
KCC 228,000 UP 3,500
HankookShellOil 335,000 UP 500
BukwangPharm 14,550 UP 400
ILJIN MATERIALS 36,200 DN 150
TaekwangInd 1,145,000 UP 1,000
SsangyongCement 6,010 UP 60
KAL 25,550 UP 100
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,100 UP 90
LG Corp. 69,600 DN 500
SsangyongMtr 2,475 DN 50
BoryungPharm 12,750 UP 150
L&L 11,900 UP 200
NamyangDairy 493,000 UP 1,500
LOTTE Fine Chem 45,800 UP 350
HYUNDAI STEEL 36,000 UP 700
Shinsegae 238,000 DN 4,000
Nongshim 251,500 DN 1,000
SGBC 40,450 DN 100
DaelimInd 97,600 UP 1,300
SK Discovery 22,450 DN 100
LS 48,500 DN 150
GC Corp 116,500 UP 3,000
GS E&C 32,400 UP 350
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 34,500 UP 700
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 224,500 0
KPIC 126,000 UP 3,500
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 7,240 UP 60
SKC 42,050 UP 350
GS Retail 40,800 UP 50
(MORE)
-
1
TXT returns with 1st studio album 'The Dream Chapter: Magic'
-
2
Bizarre buildup, then odd finish to 'Korean Derby' in World Cup qualification
-
3
S. Korea, Germany discuss trade and economic cooperation
-
4
(2nd LD) S. Korea held scoreless by N. Korea in chippy World Cup qualifier in Pyongyang
-
5
S. Korea coach disappointed with draw vs. N. Korea in World Cup qualifier
-
1
(LEAD) N. Korean leader rides horse to Mount Paekdu, slams U.S. sanctions
-
2
(LEAD) Protesters detained for breaking into U.S. ambassador's residence
-
3
Moon's approval rating rebounds after Cho Kuk resigns: Realmeter
-
4
Former No. 1 Jordan Spieth itching to return to winner's circle
-
5
S. Korea, Germany discuss trade and economic cooperation
-
1
S. Korea, UNC cooperating closely to narrow 'differences' over rules enforcement for DMZ: minister
-
2
Trump says 'lot of things going on' regarding N.K, raises prospects of 'major rebuild'
-
3
(LEAD) N.K.'s official newspaper urges stepped-up resistance against U.S. sanctions
-
4
Uniqlo to halt ad after allegations of defaming sex slave victims
-
5
N.K. media slams S. Korea over missile tests, weapons development plans