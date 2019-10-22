KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
Ottogi 581,000 DN 2,000
IlyangPharm 21,300 UP 300
DaeduckElec 11,100 UP 100
MERITZ SECU 4,690 UP 5
HtlShilla 78,300 UP 1,000
Hanmi Science 40,500 UP 600
SamsungElecMech 114,000 UP 1,500
Hanssem 59,500 UP 500
KSOE 126,000 UP 4,500
Hanwha Chem 17,500 UP 200
OCI 67,200 UP 300
LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 48,800 UP 100
KorZinc 450,500 UP 8,500
SamsungHvyInd 7,960 UP 250
SYC 50,000 DN 100
HyundaiMipoDock 44,350 UP 800
IS DONGSEO 32,300 UP 600
S-Oil 100,500 UP 2,500
LG Innotek 126,000 UP 1,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 241,000 UP 3,500
HYUNDAI WIA 44,900 UP 900
KumhoPetrochem 70,900 UP 900
Mobis 241,000 UP 2,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 40,500 DN 150
HDC HOLDINGS 12,150 DN 50
S-1 97,600 UP 200
Hanchem 93,200 UP 2,700
DWS 34,150 DN 750
UNID 48,300 UP 200
KEPCO 25,750 UP 50
SamsungSecu 34,300 UP 200
SKTelecom 238,000 DN 500
S&T MOTIV 49,300 UP 1,050
HyundaiElev 80,400 UP 2,600
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 28,150 DN 550
Hanon Systems 11,700 0
SK 242,000 UP 1,500
DAEKYO 6,280 UP 40
GKL 21,750 UP 100
Handsome 29,750 UP 150
(MORE)
-
1
TXT returns with 1st studio album 'The Dream Chapter: Magic'
-
2
Bizarre buildup, then odd finish to 'Korean Derby' in World Cup qualification
-
3
S. Korea, Germany discuss trade and economic cooperation
-
4
(2nd LD) S. Korea held scoreless by N. Korea in chippy World Cup qualifier in Pyongyang
-
5
S. Korea coach disappointed with draw vs. N. Korea in World Cup qualifier
-
1
(LEAD) N. Korean leader rides horse to Mount Paekdu, slams U.S. sanctions
-
2
(LEAD) Protesters detained for breaking into U.S. ambassador's residence
-
3
Moon's approval rating rebounds after Cho Kuk resigns: Realmeter
-
4
Former No. 1 Jordan Spieth itching to return to winner's circle
-
5
S. Korea, Germany discuss trade and economic cooperation
-
1
S. Korea, UNC cooperating closely to narrow 'differences' over rules enforcement for DMZ: minister
-
2
Trump says 'lot of things going on' regarding N.K, raises prospects of 'major rebuild'
-
3
(LEAD) N.K.'s official newspaper urges stepped-up resistance against U.S. sanctions
-
4
Uniqlo to halt ad after allegations of defaming sex slave victims
-
5
N.K. media slams S. Korea over missile tests, weapons development plans