KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
WJ COWAY 89,200 UP 600
LOTTE SHOPPING 128,500 UP 2,500
IBK 12,850 UP 150
KorElecTerm 49,000 UP 450
NamhaeChem 8,730 UP 30
DONGSUH 17,800 UP 200
BGF 6,150 UP 20
SamsungEng 16,850 DN 50
SAMSUNG C&T 92,800 DN 200
PanOcean 4,645 UP 50
SAMSUNG CARD 34,900 UP 100
CheilWorldwide 25,800 UP 250
KT 26,900 DN 50
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL186000 DN500
LG Uplus 13,950 UP 200
SAMSUNG LIFE 71,800 UP 1,200
KT&G 104,000 UP 500
DHICO 6,510 UP 100
LG Display 14,500 DN 50
Kangwonland 31,000 UP 200
NAVER 154,000 UP 2,000
Kakao 136,000 UP 2,500
NCsoft 524,000 DN 10,000
DSME 29,850 UP 150
DSINFRA 6,170 UP 90
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 18,800 UP 500
CJ CheilJedang 230,500 UP 1,500
DongwonF&B 232,000 UP 1,500
KEPCO KPS 33,850 UP 250
LGH&H 1,275,000 UP 20,000
LGCHEM 298,500 0
KEPCO E&C 21,350 UP 100
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 86,600 0
HALLA HOLDINGS 41,950 UP 400
HYUNDAI ROTEM 18,100 UP 500
LGELECTRONICS 69,400 UP 300
Celltrion 191,500 UP 9,500
Huchems 22,950 UP 150
DAEWOONG PHARM 151,500 UP 1,500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 77,600 DN 1,000
(MORE)
-
1
TXT returns with 1st studio album 'The Dream Chapter: Magic'
-
2
Bizarre buildup, then odd finish to 'Korean Derby' in World Cup qualification
-
3
S. Korea, Germany discuss trade and economic cooperation
-
4
(2nd LD) S. Korea held scoreless by N. Korea in chippy World Cup qualifier in Pyongyang
-
5
S. Korea coach disappointed with draw vs. N. Korea in World Cup qualifier
-
1
(LEAD) N. Korean leader rides horse to Mount Paekdu, slams U.S. sanctions
-
2
(LEAD) Protesters detained for breaking into U.S. ambassador's residence
-
3
Moon's approval rating rebounds after Cho Kuk resigns: Realmeter
-
4
Former No. 1 Jordan Spieth itching to return to winner's circle
-
5
S. Korea, Germany discuss trade and economic cooperation
-
1
S. Korea, UNC cooperating closely to narrow 'differences' over rules enforcement for DMZ: minister
-
2
Trump says 'lot of things going on' regarding N.K, raises prospects of 'major rebuild'
-
3
(LEAD) N.K.'s official newspaper urges stepped-up resistance against U.S. sanctions
-
4
Uniqlo to halt ad after allegations of defaming sex slave victims
-
5
N.K. media slams S. Korea over missile tests, weapons development plans