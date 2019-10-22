KIH 70,300 UP 700

LOTTE Himart 30,800 DN 50

GS 51,200 UP 1,100

CJ CGV 35,200 UP 200

HYUNDAILIVART 13,950 UP 100

LIG Nex1 35,450 DN 200

FILA KOREA 58,300 UP 700

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 149,000 UP 2,000

HANAFINANCIALGR 35,950 UP 450

HANWHA LIFE 2,380 UP 20

AMOREPACIFIC 158,000 UP 5,000

LF 19,650 DN 50

FOOSUNG 8,810 UP 100

JW HOLDINGS 6,040 UP 20

SK Innovation 163,500 UP 3,000

POONGSAN 22,350 UP 250

KBFinancialGroup 44,100 UP 950

Hansae 18,900 DN 200

LG HAUSYS 57,900 UP 800

Youngone Corp 37,150 UP 500

KOLON IND 45,500 UP 150

HanmiPharm 303,000 UP 4,500

BNK Financial Group 7,250 UP 30

emart 117,500 DN 1,000

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY328 50 UP400

KOLMAR KOREA 45,100 UP 1,050

CUCKOO 105,000 UP 500

COSMAX 72,000 UP 1,300

MANDO 35,350 UP 300

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 344,000 UP 4,500

INNOCEAN 67,900 DN 600

Doosan Bobcat 33,150 UP 400

Netmarble 90,200 DN 200

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S355000 UP8500

ORION 105,000 UP 2,000

BGF Retail 194,000 UP 3,500

SKCHEM 47,200 DN 200

HDC-OP 31,650 DN 150

HYOSUNG HEAVY 30,750 UP 450

WooriFinancialGroup 12,600 UP 450

(END)