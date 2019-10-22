KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
KIH 70,300 UP 700
LOTTE Himart 30,800 DN 50
GS 51,200 UP 1,100
CJ CGV 35,200 UP 200
HYUNDAILIVART 13,950 UP 100
LIG Nex1 35,450 DN 200
FILA KOREA 58,300 UP 700
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 149,000 UP 2,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 35,950 UP 450
HANWHA LIFE 2,380 UP 20
AMOREPACIFIC 158,000 UP 5,000
LF 19,650 DN 50
FOOSUNG 8,810 UP 100
JW HOLDINGS 6,040 UP 20
SK Innovation 163,500 UP 3,000
POONGSAN 22,350 UP 250
KBFinancialGroup 44,100 UP 950
Hansae 18,900 DN 200
LG HAUSYS 57,900 UP 800
Youngone Corp 37,150 UP 500
KOLON IND 45,500 UP 150
HanmiPharm 303,000 UP 4,500
BNK Financial Group 7,250 UP 30
emart 117,500 DN 1,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY328 50 UP400
KOLMAR KOREA 45,100 UP 1,050
CUCKOO 105,000 UP 500
COSMAX 72,000 UP 1,300
MANDO 35,350 UP 300
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 344,000 UP 4,500
INNOCEAN 67,900 DN 600
Doosan Bobcat 33,150 UP 400
Netmarble 90,200 DN 200
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S355000 UP8500
ORION 105,000 UP 2,000
BGF Retail 194,000 UP 3,500
SKCHEM 47,200 DN 200
HDC-OP 31,650 DN 150
HYOSUNG HEAVY 30,750 UP 450
WooriFinancialGroup 12,600 UP 450
(END)
-
1
