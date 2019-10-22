LPGA Commissioner Whan: 'women's golf is borderless'
By Yoo Jee-ho
BUSAN, Oct. 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korean players' dominance on the LPGA Tour is hardly new. This year, they've combined to win 13 of 29 events, with four tournaments remaining, including this week's stop in South Korea, the inaugural BMW Ladies Championship.
The "A" in LPGA stands for America, but while the United States has produced five champions this year, they failed to win any one of the five majors and, save for Lexi Thompson, the winners aren't exactly household names.
All of this may affect LPGA's visibility or popularity in America, but LPGA Commissioner Mike Whan isn't among those concerned.
"If I'm being totally honest with you, I don't lose a lot of sleep at night worrying about who is going to win and from what country. I find that in my 10 years, that sort of takes care of itself," Whan said at the pre-tournament press conference at LPGA International Busan in Busan, 450 kilometers southeast of Seoul.
"The reality of it is, (for) our sponsors from virtually all over the world, their primary goal is that we deliver the best in the world from all over the world," Whan continued. "They know if we do that, it will not only create a great event wherever we host the event but it will garner worldwide attention."
Whan noted that it's "pretty cyclical" for different countries to enjoy a good run on the tour, and all he can do is sit back and enjoy the rise of great talent from across the world.
"I will say that women's golf is borderless. They come from all over the world, play all over the world and they become friends no matter where they grew up," Whan said. "And I think that's what makes the sport great. I feel like that formula allows me to sit on a pretty winning ticket long-term."
And Whan doesn't even want to limit the LPGA to just the U.S.: "We don't consider ourselves a U.S. Tour. We consider ourselves a world tour based in the U.S."
Whan said the LPGA is "proud of the impact Korea has made" on women's golf, and said the Korean people sometimes underestimate the success of their own stars.
"There's a lot of countries trying to emulate what Korea has built," he said. "It's great, and it's creating opportunities for young girls in countries that didn't even play golf ten or 15 years ago. Women didn't play golf in some of the countries we visit today."
Asked if the LPGA could do more to help grow the game in South Korea when the country has done so much for the game, Whan said the LPGA is about "creating the best stage where the best females in the world would want to get to and compete against the other best from the world to figure out who is No. 1."
"We think the greatest influence we can have, not only in Korea, but all over the world, is to create that dream for young girls, no matter where we play, and we'll see it this weekend," Whan said.
