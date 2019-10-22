Taxi drivers to hold protest rally against Tada ride-hailing service
SEOUL, Oct. 22 (Yonhap) -- Seoul's taxi drivers plan to hold a massive rally in front of the National Assembly this week to condemn a rapidly growing ride-hailing service called Tada, their association said Tuesday.
According to the Seoul Taxi Association, about 15,000 taxi drivers are to attend an outdoor rally set to begin in Yeouido in central Seoul at 2 p.m. Wednesday to protest against a business expansion plan of Tada, an app-based van-hailing service operated by mobility startup Value Creators & Company (VCNC).
The taxi association said the Yeouido rally will draw about a third of its 50,000 members, along with independent lawmaker Kim Kyung-jin and Rep. Park Hong-geun of the ruling Democratic Party, who have pushed for a bill to ban Tada's ride-hailing service.
The association said it will stage an anti-Tada performance, adopt a statement condemning the Tada service and unveil a taxi industry blueprint dubbed "Taxi Vision 2020" at the Yeouido rally.
Seoul taxi drivers have been angered by VCNC's Oct. 7 announcement of a plan to raise the number of its vans to 10,000 from the current 1,400 and that of contract drivers to 50,000 from 9,000 by the end of 2020. They fear the rapid expansion of the ride-hailing service will seriously threaten their livelihoods.
The taxi drivers held a series of protest rallies in front of the ruling party headquarters, the Seoul Regional Employment and Labor Office and other locations in Seoul last week.
As the government reacted negatively to its announcement, VCNC said Wednesday that it will temporarily suspend its fleet expansion plan and actively participate in the government-organized debate on the restructuring of the taxi industry.
ycm@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
TXT returns with 1st studio album 'The Dream Chapter: Magic'
-
2
Bizarre buildup, then odd finish to 'Korean Derby' in World Cup qualification
-
3
(2nd LD) S. Korea held scoreless by N. Korea in chippy World Cup qualifier in Pyongyang
-
4
S. Korea coach disappointed with draw vs. N. Korea in World Cup qualifier
-
5
BOK Gov. Lee to attend G20 meeting of top financial officials
-
1
(LEAD) N. Korean leader rides horse to Mount Paekdu, slams U.S. sanctions
-
2
(LEAD) Protesters detained for breaking into U.S. ambassador's residence
-
3
Moon's approval rating rebounds after Cho Kuk resigns: Realmeter
-
4
(URGENT) S. Korea's jobless rate falls to 3.1 pct in September, 348,000 jobs created
-
5
(LEAD) Seoul targets 10 pct of global EV, hydrogen car market by 2030
-
1
Trump says 'lot of things going on' regarding N.K, raises prospects of 'major rebuild'
-
2
S. Korea, UNC cooperating closely to narrow 'differences' over rules enforcement for DMZ: minister
-
3
N.K. media slams S. Korea over missile tests, weapons development plans
-
4
Russian military aircraft intrude into S. Korea's air defense zone
-
5
(LEAD) N.K.'s official newspaper urges stepped-up resistance against U.S. sanctions