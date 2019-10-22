Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.
-----------------
(2nd LD) 6 Russian military aircraft intrude into S. Korea's air defense zone
SEOUL -- Six Russian military aircraft violated South Korea's air defense identification zone on Tuesday, prompting the Air Force to scramble fighter jets to turn them back, the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said.
An A-50 early-warning aircraft, three SU-27 fighter jets and two TU-95 bombers entered the Korean Air Defense Identification Zone (KADIZ) between 9:23 a.m. and 2:44 p.m. over the country's easternmost islets of Dokdo, the southern island of Jeju and areas in the Yellow Sea without prior notice, according to the JCS.
-----------------
(3rd LD) PM Lee hopes his trip to Japan will help Seoul-Tokyo ties take step forward
SEOUL/TOKYO -- Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon said Tuesday that his trip to Japan will help South Korea and its neighbor take a step forward in mending their frayed ties over Tokyo's wartime forced labor.
Earlier in the day, Lee arrived in Tokyo for a three-day trip to attend the Japanese emperor's enthronement ceremony and meet with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Thursday.
-----------------
(2nd LD) Moon vows strong education, prosecution reform for fairness in aftermath of Cho Kuk case
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in pledged a strong push Tuesday for the far-reaching reform of South Korea's education and prosecution systems amid no let-up in public criticism over his short-lived justice minister and calls for curbing prosecutorial power abuse.
In his budget speech at the National Assembly, Moon stressed the importance of promoting fairness to achieve the key policy goals of innovative, inclusive and peace-based growth.
-----------------
Uniqlo parody ad goes viral amid Korea, Japan tensions
SEOUL -- A YouTube video parodying a controversial ad by Japanese fashion retailer Uniqlo that was criticized for allegedly mocking South Korean victims of Japan's wartime atrocities has gone viral.
The 19-second video shows 90-year-old Yang Geum-deok, who was forced to work at a Japanese factory during World War II, chatting with 25-year-old university student Yoon Dong-hyun.
-----------------
(2nd LD) Court to review arrest warrant of ex-minister's wife
SEOUL -- A Seoul court is expected to decide whether to arrest the wife of ex-Justice Minister Cho Kuk this week over charges related to her daughter's college admission and a private equity fund (PEF) investment.
The Seoul Central District Court is scheduled to review the arrest warrant request made by the prosecution Wednesday morning. Prosecutors have been investigating Cho's wife, Chung Kyung-sim, for two months regarding the college admission process and a 1 billion-won (US$853,970) PEF investment.
-----------------
(LEAD) S. Korea, UNC in close talks over DMZ entry permission for nonmilitary purposes
SEOUL -- South Korea and the United Nations Command (UNC) have been closely discussing the command's authority to restrict entry into the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) for nonmilitary purposes, the defense ministry said Tuesday.
Calls have grown for a need to supplement UNC regulations on passage through the DMZ that divides the two Koreas after the command rejected several requests from South Korea to pass through the zone for nonmilitary purposes, such as inter-Korean exchanges.
-----------------
Military launches 2nd round of operations to hunt wild boars to prevent ASF spread
SEOUL -- The military launched another round of intensive operations to hunt wild boars in areas bordering North Korea to prevent the possible spread of African swine fever (ASF), the defense ministry said Tuesday.
The measure came after the constant increase in the number of confirmed ASF cases among wild boars near the inter-Korean border and amid speculation that the highly contagious virus may have traveled from the North, which reported its own outbreak in late May.
-----------------
S. Korea becomes largest donor for N. Korea this year
SEOUL -- South Korea has donated US$9 million to international aid agencies for their projects in North Korea so far this year, becoming the largest donor for the impoverished state, data showed Tuesday.
According to the data from the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), South Korea's total donation accounted for 29.5 percent of the $30.55 million that has been contributed to U.N. and other global aid agencies this year.
-----------------
SK Innovation files compensation suit against LG Chem over breach of contract
SEOUL -- SK Innovation Co. said Tuesday it has filed a lawsuit seeking compensation against local rival LG Chem Ltd. in Seoul, upping the ante in their monthslong legal battle over electric vehicle (EV) battery issues.
SK Innovation and its U.S. affiliate SK Battery America Inc. filed a lawsuit with the Seoul Central District Court, requesting LG Chem to withdraw its patent lawsuit in the United States and compensate each company 5 billion won (US$4.2 million) for breach of contract.
-----------------
Seoul stocks jump on U.S.-China trade optimism
SEOUL -- Seoul stocks jumped Tuesday on the back of growing optimism over a U.S.-China trade agreement, analysts said. The Korean won rose against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) added 24.02 points, or 1.16 percent, to reach 2,088.86. Trading volume was moderate at 495.95 million shares worth 4.7 trillion won (US$4 billion), with winners outnumbering losers 497 to 325.
(END)
-
