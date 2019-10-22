N. Korea says Goryeo Dynasty royal tomb was discovered in Kaesong
SEOUL, Oct. 22 (Yonhap) -- North Korea said Tuesday that a royal tomb of the Goryeo Dynasty (918-1392) has been found in its border city of Kaesong.
The mausoleum of Hye Jong, the second king of the Goryeo dynasty, was found by researchers on the ridge of a mountain to the north of the Songdo Reservoir in the city, according to the Korean Central News Agency.
"Its chamber is 4 meters in length, 3.4 m in width and 2.2 m in height, the biggest one among the unearthed mausoleums of Goryeo kings," it said, adding that the tomb was confirmed as the mausoleum of Hye Jong "through detailed survey of its style, position, relics and historical records."
Also found at the mausoleum was a tombstone on which the text "Goryeo King's Mausoleum" was carved, it said.
The discovery was part of a broader excavation project under way in the Kaesong area to find historical relics, including mausoleums of Goryeo-era kings, according to the report.
