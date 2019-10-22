Korean-Canadian Nelly Shin elected to House of Commons
VANCOUVER, Oct. 21 (Yonhap) -- Canadian opposition Conservative Party candidate Nelly Shin has been elected to the House of Commons, becoming the first person of Korean descent to serve in the North American country's lower house.
Shin won a tight race in Port Moody-Coquitlam with 16,588 votes, beating New Democratic Party candidate Bonita Zarrillo by 333 votes.
Shin is a teacher-turned-politician who emigrated from South Korea to Canada with her family in late 1970s.
In Port Moody-Coquitlam, Canadians of Korean descent are known to account for 6.2 percent of the population.
In the upper house, Sen. Yonah Martin became the first Korean-Canadian parliamentarian in Canadian history following her appointment in 2009.
(END)
