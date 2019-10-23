Kim inspects Mount Kumgang, criticizes dependence on S. Korea
SEOUL, Oct. 23 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visited Mount Kumgang on the east coast and lambasted dependence on South Korea for operation of the resort area once jointly run by the two Koreas, Pyongyang's state media reported on Wednesday.
During the "field guidance," Kim also ordered the removal of "all the unpleasant-looking facilities" built by South Korea and construction of the country's own facilities, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
"The mountain was left uncared for more than ten years to leave a flaw and the land is worthy of better cause. He made a sharp criticism of the very wrong, dependent policy of the predecessors who were going to rely on others when the country was not strong enough," the Korean Central News Agency said.
"He instructed to remove all the unpleasant-looking facilities of the south side with an agreement with the relevant unit of the south side and to build new modern service facilities our own way that go well with the natural scenery of Mt Kumgang," it added.
kokobj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
TXT returns with 1st studio album 'The Dream Chapter: Magic'
-
2
BOK Gov. Lee to attend G20 meeting of top financial officials
-
3
S. Korean shares gain on hopes of possible Brexit deal
-
4
Lotte clears hurdle on way to complete holding company structure
-
5
Hyundai's brand value up 4.6 pct on future mobility investments: Interbrand
-
1
(LEAD) Protesters detained for breaking into U.S. ambassador's residence
-
2
Moon's approval rating rebounds after Cho Kuk resigns: Realmeter
-
3
BOK Gov. Lee to attend G20 meeting of top financial officials
-
4
(3rd LD) N. Korean leader rides horse to Mount Paekdu, slams U.S. sanctions
-
5
Samsung's global brand value exceeds $60 billion
-
1
(4th LD) 6 Russian military aircraft intrude into S. Korea's air defense zone
-
2
(2nd LD) 6 Russian military aircraft intrude into S. Korea's air defense zone
-
3
(3rd LD) 6 Russian military aircraft intrude into S. Korea's air defense zone
-
4
Russian military aircraft intrude into S. Korea's air defense zone
-
5
(URGENT) 6 Russian military aircraft enter KADIZ on Tuesday