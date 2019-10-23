(2nd LD) Kim inspects Mount Kumgang, criticizes dependence on S. Korea
(ATTN: ADDS more info, photos)
By Koh Byung-joon
SEOUL, Oct. 23 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visited Mount Kumgang on the east coast and lambasted dependence on South Korea for the operation of the resort area once jointly run by the two Koreas, Pyongyang's state media reported Wednesday.
During the "field guidance," Kim also ordered the removal of "all the unpleasant-looking facilities" built by South Korea and construction of the country's own facilities, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
"The mountain was left uncared for more than ten years to leave a flaw and the land is worthy of better cause. He made a sharp criticism of the very wrong, dependent policy of the predecessors who were going to rely on others when the country was not strong enough," the Korean Central News Agency said in English.
"He instructed to remove all the unpleasant-looking facilities of the south side with an agreement with the relevant unit of the south side and to build new modern service facilities our own way that go well with the natural scenery of Mt. Kumgang," it added.
Tours to Mount Kumgang were launched in 1998 amid thawing inter-Korean relations, but they were suspended in 2008 after a female tourist was shot to death by a North Korean guard.
The tour program was regarded as one of the major inter-Korean cooperative projects, along with the now-suspended industrial park in the North's border town of Kaesong.
South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim agreed in September to resume the tour program and the Kaesong industrial park as soon as conditions are met.
Seoul has sought its resumption in the hope that the cross-border project could reduce tensions and contribute to denuclearization talks between Pyongyang and Washington. But little progress has been made in the face of sanctions banning economic projects involving North Korea.
Pyongyang has repeatedly called for the implementation of the agreement and demanded Seoul take initiative in inter-Korean affairs independent of intervention by the United States.
Kim's trip to Mount Kumgang and calls for the development of the area without South Korea appears to be aimed at expressing displeasure with little prospect for the resumption of the tour program anytime soon amid stalled denuclearization talks between Pyongyang and Washington.
Kim said it is a "mistaken idea" and a "misguided understanding" to say that Mount Kumgang is a common property of the two Koreas and tours to the mountain will not be possible without the development of inter-Korean relations.
"Mt. Kumgang is our land won at the cost of blood and even a cliff and a tree on it are associated with our sovereignty and dignity," he was quoted as saying. "He set forth detailed tasks for wonderfully developing modern cultural tourist resort in Mt. Kumgang area so that the people can rest, fully enjoying the natural scenery of the country."
Kim also instructed the building up of surrounding regions, such as "the Kosong Port coastal tourist area, Pirobong mountaineering tourist area, Haegumgang coastal park area and sports cultural area" as part of efforts of a master development plan for Mount Kumgang.
He kept the door open to South Koreans seeking to visit the mountain but affirmed that it is not South Korea's right but the North's to lead the tour program there.
"We will always welcome our compatriots from the south if they want to come to Mt. Kumgang after it is wonderfully built as the world-level tourist destination but what is important is for our people to have the shared view that it is not desirable to let the south side undertake the tour of Mt. Kumgang, our famous mountain," he said.
