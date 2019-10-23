Korean-language dailies

-- Moon vows to overhaul college admission system (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Moon vows to reform college admission system (Kookmin Daily)

-- Moon vows stronger reform drive, stresses equity (Donga llbo)

-- Moon highlights 'fair society' vision, vows education reform (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Moon vows to take bold steps against 'unfairness,' reform education system (Segye Times)

-- Russian military jets violate S. Korea's air defense identification zone for six hours (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Moon says expansionary budget indispensable, not a matter of choice (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Moon puts 'reform for equity' at forefront of latter half of his term (Hankyoreh)

-- After Moon calls for 'education reform,' ministry takes back pledge on not expanding quota for SAT-oriented college admissions (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Renault-Samsung calls off production plan for Qashqai follow-up model (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Moon says expansionary budget is a must (Korea Economic Daily)

