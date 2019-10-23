Yonhap news advisory for Wednesday, Oct. 23
The following stories are scheduled to be covered by Yonhap News Agency. Your queries are welcome. Yonhap's English-language news desk can be reached by telephone at 82-2-398-3451 (general) and 82-2-398-3460 (economics), and by email at sshim@yna.co.kr or sam@yna.co.kr.
General
-- N.K. leader's 'field guidance' visit to Mount Kumgang
-- South Korea-Spain summit talks
-- Court set to decide whether to issue arrest warrant for wife of ex-justice minister
Economy & Finance
-- Industry ministry to hold meeting on Japan's export curbs
-- LG Display, S-Oil, Samsung C&T to release third-quarter earnings
(END)
TXT returns with 1st studio album 'The Dream Chapter: Magic'
Lotte clears hurdle on way to complete holding company structure
Hyundai's brand value up 4.6 pct on future mobility investments: Interbrand
(2nd LD) Moon calls for expanding investment in construction sector
Ex-MLB All-Star Matt Williams itching to begin work as KBO manager
(LEAD) Protesters detained for breaking into U.S. ambassador's residence
Moon's approval rating rebounds after Cho Kuk resigns: Realmeter
(3rd LD) N. Korean leader rides horse to Mount Paekdu, slams U.S. sanctions
Samsung's global brand value exceeds $60 billion
(4th LD) 6 Russian military aircraft intrude into S. Korea's air defense zone
(URGENT) 6 Russian military aircraft enter KADIZ on Tuesday