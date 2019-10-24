(2nd LD) Court approves arrest warrant for ex-minister's wife
(ATTN: RECASTS headline, lead and dateline; UPDATES with court's arrest warrant approval)
SEOUL, Oct. 24 (Yonhap) -- A Seoul court on Thursday approved an arrest warrant for Chung Kyung-sim, wife of former Justice Minister Cho Kuk, in a move that is expected to add traction to the prosecution's probe over charges related to her daughter's college admission and a private equity fund (PEF) investment.
Following a hearing on Wednesday, the Seoul Central District Court approved the prosecution's request, which was filed on Monday, saying the charges are justified and there is the possibility of Chung attempting to destroy evidence, among other reasons.
Chung, a Dongyang University professor, appeared at the court in southern Seoul at around 10:10 a.m. Wednesday for the hearing.
"I will faithfully (explain everything) at the court hearing," Chung told reporters upon arrival at the court amid flashes of cameras by the press.
The court's decision is expected to accelerate the prosecution's probe into Cho's family that has continued for the past two months despite criticism that the extent of investigation is excessive.
The prosecution sought an arrest warrant for Chung over 11 charges that include obstruction of business, embezzlement and involvement in destruction of evidence.
The 57-year-old is alleged to have been involved in fabricating a college presidential citation in relation to her daughter's academic admission.
She also faces allegations of embezzlement and capital market law violation for a 1 billion won (US$851,281) PEF investment by herself and her two children.
Chung has denied all allegations.
Whether Chung's health would affect the court's decision was a focal point of Wednesday's hearing. Citing MRI test results, her legal representatives said she was recently diagnosed with a brain tumor and a cerebral infarction.
The latest developments come a week after Cho abruptly resigned amid controversy about whether he was suitable for the Cabinet post.
A key architect for President Moon Jae-in's drive to reform the prosecution, Cho was appointed on Sept. 9 despite objections from opposition parties.
After his appointment, protesters staged street rallies for and against his appointment and prosecution reform measures.
Supporters of Cho called for thorough reform of the elite investigative agency and branded the prosecution's probe into his family a politically charged one.
sooyeon@yna.co.kr
mlee@yna.co.kr
(END)
