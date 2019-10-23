Wednesday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:35 October 23, 2019
SEOUL, Oct. 23 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 22/13 Sunny 20
Incheon 21/14 Sunny 20
Suwon 21/12 Sunny 20
Cheongju 20/12 Sunny 20
Daejeon 19/12 Sunny 20
Chuncheon 21/10 Sunny 20
Gangneung 21/14 Cloudy 30
Jeonju 20/13 Sunny 20
Gwangju 20/14 Sunny 20
Jeju 22/19 Sunny 20
Daegu 20/12 Cloudy 30
Busan 22/16 Sunny 60
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
TXT returns with 1st studio album 'The Dream Chapter: Magic'
-
2
Lotte clears hurdle on way to complete holding company structure
-
3
Hyundai's brand value up 4.6 pct on future mobility investments: Interbrand
-
4
(2nd LD) Moon calls for expanding investment in construction sector
-
5
Ex-MLB All-Star Matt Williams itching to begin work as KBO manager
Most Saved
-
1
(LEAD) Protesters detained for breaking into U.S. ambassador's residence
-
2
Moon's approval rating rebounds after Cho Kuk resigns: Realmeter
-
3
(3rd LD) N. Korean leader rides horse to Mount Paekdu, slams U.S. sanctions
-
4
Samsung's global brand value exceeds $60 billion
-
5
(2nd LD) Moon calls for expanding investment in construction sector
-
1
(4th LD) 6 Russian military aircraft intrude into S. Korea's air defense zone
-
2
(2nd LD) 6 Russian military aircraft intrude into S. Korea's air defense zone
-
3
(3rd LD) 6 Russian military aircraft intrude into S. Korea's air defense zone
-
4
Russian military aircraft intrude into S. Korea's air defense zone
-
5
(URGENT) 6 Russian military aircraft enter KADIZ on Tuesday