Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S-Oil's Q3 profit plunges 78 pct on inventory, currency losses

All Headlines 10:30 October 23, 2019

SEOUL, Oct. 23 (Yonhap) -- S-Oil Corp., South Korea's third-largest oil refiner, said Wednesday its third-quarter net profit plunged 77.6 percent from a year earlier on inventory losses and a weak Korean won.

Net profit for the three months ending Sept. 30 came to 51.6 billion won (US$43 million), compared with a net profit of 229.8 billion won a year earlier, the company said in a statement.

Operating profit dropped 26.9 percent on-year to 230.7 billion won, while its sales fell 13.3 percent on-year to 6.2 trillion won during the cited period.

However, compared with the previous quarter, S-Oil swung to the black, thanks to improved refining margins.

S-Oil said its poor third-quarter earnings stemmed from fluctuating oil prices that caused inventory losses coupled with the Korean won's weakness against the U.S. dollar.

International oil prices in the third quarter dropped roughly $10 per barrel compared to a year ago. The Korean won surpassed the 1,200-won threshold against the U.S. dollar during the third quarter, which didn't happen a year earlier, burdening the refiner when purchasing crude from overseas.

S-Oil said it posted a 109.4 billion-won loss in foreign exchanges in the July-September period, compared with 24.7 billion won profit a year earlier. It also suffered a 45.6 billion-won loss in interest payments in the cited period.

S-Oil's refining business posted a 99.7 billion-won operating profit in the third quarter, compared with a 170.4 billion-won operating profit a year ago. Its petrochemical sector achieved an operating profit of 79.4 billion won, down 22.2 percent from a year earlier.

Its lubricant business logged an operating income of 51.6 billion won, an on-year increase of 19.4 percent.

For the first nine months of the year, S-Oil said it posted a net profit of 17.7 billion won, compared with a profit of 581.8 billion won a year ago. Operating income tumbled 57.8 percent on-year to 410.5 billion won, while sales declined 3.7 percent to 17.9 trillion won.

kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#S-Oil #Q3 earnings
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!