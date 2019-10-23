Int'l renewable energy conference kicks off in Seoul
SEOUL, Oct. 23 (Yonhap) -- An international conference opened here Wednesday to debate how to find ways to accelerate the global transition toward renewable energy as the world is at grave risk from climate change.
The 8th International Renewable Energy Conference (IREC) started its three-day schedule in South Korea with some 3,500 people from more than 100 countries. The IREC is a biennial event started by REN21, a think tank and global multi-stakeholder network that focuses on renewable energy policy, in 2004.
For the first time in its history, this year's conference is co-hosted by both national and municipal governments, highlighting the roles of cities in the energy transition.
During the conference, participants will discuss ways to expand renewable energy and how to deal with climate change. The event will also feature exhibitions from energy companies and some 30 discussion sessions touching on topics from policies to technologies.
At the opening ceremony of the event, representatives from governments and international organizations declared the "Seoul Initiative," vowing to increase awareness of renewable energy use and find innovative ways to accelerate the global energy transition.
"Transition to clean, sustainable energy is no longer an option," Ban Ki-moon, former United Nations Secretary General and current chief of South Korea's National Council on Climate and Air Quality, said during the opening ceremony of the IREC in Seoul. "The international community needs to work together and cooperate to achieve with a same goal."
