Doosan Infracore completes construction equipment test center in S. Korea

All Headlines 13:54 October 23, 2019

SEOUL, Oct. 23 (Yonhap) -- Doosan Infracore Co., South Korea's leading construction equipment maker, said Wednesday it has completed construction of a product test center that will boost its research efforts in the market.

The test center in Boryeong, South Chungcheong Province, some 140 kilometers south of Seoul, is the largest construction equipment test center in South Korea, Doosan Infracore said. The company invested 30 billion won (US$25 million) to build the facility.

"It will conduct various tests to confirm our products' durability and technical capabilities," Doosan Infracore said in a release. "The center will also lead development of smart technologies for construction equipment."

Doosan Infracore said it posted 4.38 trillion won in sales in the first half of the year, while operating income reached 547.2 billion won in the same period.

Doosan Infracore aims to collect 10.5 trillion won in sales and 1.2 trillion won in operating profit annually by 2023.

In this photo provided by Doosan Infracore Co. on Oct. 23, 2019, officials pose for a photo during the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the company's new test center in Boryeong, South Chungcheong Province, some 140 kilometers south of Seoul. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

