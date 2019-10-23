LG Display swings to net loss in Q3 on falling LCD prices
All Headlines 15:40 October 23, 2019
SEOUL, Oct. 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korean display maker LG Display Co. said Wednesday it turned to a net loss in the third quarter due to low LCD panel prices and weak global demand.
LG Display logged 442.2 billion won (US$377.1 million) in net loss for the July-September period, compared with 17.5 billion won of profit a year earlier, the firm said in a regulatory filing.
The company booked 436.7 billion won in operating losses, and sales fell 5 percent on-year to 5.8 trillion won in the third quarter, the company said.
ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
TXT returns with 1st studio album 'The Dream Chapter: Magic'
-
2
Lotte clears hurdle on way to complete holding company structure
-
3
Hyundai's brand value up 4.6 pct on future mobility investments: Interbrand
-
4
(2nd LD) Moon calls for expanding investment in construction sector
-
5
Ex-MLB All-Star Matt Williams itching to begin work as KBO manager
Most Saved
-
1
(LEAD) Protesters detained for breaking into U.S. ambassador's residence
-
2
Moon's approval rating rebounds after Cho Kuk resigns: Realmeter
-
3
Samsung's global brand value exceeds $60 billion
-
4
(2nd LD) Moon calls for expanding investment in construction sector
-
5
N. Korea allows charity group to expand TB program to more districts
-
1
(4th LD) 6 Russian military aircraft intrude into S. Korea's air defense zone
-
2
(2nd LD) 6 Russian military aircraft intrude into S. Korea's air defense zone
-
3
(3rd LD) 6 Russian military aircraft intrude into S. Korea's air defense zone
-
4
(URGENT) 6 Russian military aircraft enter KADIZ on Tuesday
-
5
N.K. leader's wife appears in state media after 4-month absence