KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Oct. 23 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
KiaMtr 40,550 DN 50
Donga Socio Holdings 86,700 UP 200
SK hynix 77,700 DN 1,400
Youngpoong 620,000 DN 22,000
HyundaiEng&Const 43,200 DN 1,650
SamsungF&MIns 225,000 UP 2,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 34,550 DN 350
Kogas 40,000 DN 800
Hanwha 24,300 DN 800
DB HiTek 17,050 UP 50
CJ 82,300 DN 1,100
JWPHARMA 28,850 UP 450
LGInt 15,600 DN 500
DongkukStlMill 6,160 DN 90
TaekwangInd 1,115,000 DN 30,000
SsangyongCement 5,970 DN 40
KAL 24,650 DN 900
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,270 UP 170
LG Corp. 68,100 DN 1,500
SsangyongMtr 2,330 DN 145
BoryungPharm 12,900 UP 150
L&L 11,750 DN 150
NamyangDairy 490,000 DN 3,000
LOTTE Fine Chem 45,150 DN 650
HYUNDAI STEEL 35,550 DN 450
Shinsegae 237,000 DN 1,000
Nongshim 246,500 DN 5,000
SGBC 39,550 DN 900
Hyosung 84,600 DN 900
LOTTE 37,700 DN 400
AK Holdings 32,100 DN 900
Binggrae 57,400 DN 600
GCH Corp 20,550 UP 50
LotteChilsung 140,000 DN 1,000
HyundaiMtr 121,000 DN 1,000
AmoreG 71,000 DN 400
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 11,750 DN 50
POSCO 222,500 DN 500
SPC SAMLIP 95,200 UP 700
SAMSUNG SDS 189,500 DN 1,500
(MORE)
-
1
TXT returns with 1st studio album 'The Dream Chapter: Magic'
-
2
Lotte clears hurdle on way to complete holding company structure
-
3
Hyundai's brand value up 4.6 pct on future mobility investments: Interbrand
-
4
(2nd LD) Moon calls for expanding investment in construction sector
-
5
Ex-MLB All-Star Matt Williams itching to begin work as KBO manager
-
1
(LEAD) Protesters detained for breaking into U.S. ambassador's residence
-
2
Moon's approval rating rebounds after Cho Kuk resigns: Realmeter
-
3
Samsung's global brand value exceeds $60 billion
-
4
(2nd LD) Moon calls for expanding investment in construction sector
-
5
N. Korea allows charity group to expand TB program to more districts
-
1
(4th LD) 6 Russian military aircraft intrude into S. Korea's air defense zone
-
2
(2nd LD) 6 Russian military aircraft intrude into S. Korea's air defense zone
-
3
(3rd LD) 6 Russian military aircraft intrude into S. Korea's air defense zone
-
4
(URGENT) 6 Russian military aircraft enter KADIZ on Tuesday
-
5
N.K. leader's wife appears in state media after 4-month absence