KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
ILJIN MATERIALS 35,850 DN 350
MERITZ SECU 4,660 DN 30
HtlShilla 79,500 UP 1,200
Hanmi Science 42,450 UP 1,950
SamsungElecMech 111,500 DN 2,500
Hanssem 59,000 DN 500
KSOE 124,500 DN 1,500
Hanwha Chem 17,000 DN 500
OCI 66,000 DN 1,200
LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 48,450 DN 350
KorZinc 433,000 DN 17,500
SamsungHvyInd 7,840 DN 120
SYC 49,900 DN 100
HyundaiMipoDock 44,050 DN 300
IS DONGSEO 31,800 DN 500
S-Oil 101,000 UP 500
LG Innotek 125,500 DN 500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 236,000 DN 5,000
HYUNDAI WIA 44,500 DN 400
KumhoPetrochem 69,700 DN 1,200
Mobis 240,000 DN 1,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 39,850 DN 650
HDC HOLDINGS 11,850 DN 300
S-1 95,100 DN 2,500
Hanchem 93,000 DN 200
DWS 34,700 UP 550
UNID 48,000 DN 300
KEPCO 25,500 DN 250
SamsungSecu 34,450 UP 150
SKTelecom 236,000 DN 2,000
S&T MOTIV 48,200 DN 1,100
HyundaiElev 74,400 DN 6,000
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 28,200 UP 50
Hanon Systems 11,450 DN 250
SK 238,500 DN 3,500
DAEKYO 6,240 DN 40
GKL 21,500 DN 250
Handsome 29,400 DN 350
WJ COWAY 89,400 UP 200
LOTTE SHOPPING 126,000 DN 2,500
