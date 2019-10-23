IBK 12,600 DN 250

KorElecTerm 47,150 DN 1,850

NamhaeChem 8,570 DN 160

DONGSUH 17,600 DN 200

BGF 6,000 DN 150

SamsungEng 16,750 DN 100

SAMSUNG C&T 95,000 UP 2,200

PanOcean 4,565 DN 80

SAMSUNG CARD 34,350 DN 550

CheilWorldwide 25,400 DN 400

KT 26,850 DN 50

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL185500 DN500

LG Uplus 13,800 DN 150

SAMSUNG LIFE 71,100 DN 700

KT&G 104,000 0

DHICO 6,350 DN 160

LG Display 14,200 DN 300

Kangwonland 30,900 DN 100

NAVER 152,500 DN 1,500

Kakao 140,000 UP 4,000

NCsoft 523,000 DN 1,000

DSME 29,250 DN 600

DSINFRA 6,070 DN 100

DWEC 4,610 DN 125

Donga ST 91,100 UP 2,000

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 18,950 UP 150

CJ CheilJedang 228,000 DN 2,500

DongwonF&B 234,500 UP 2,500

KEPCO KPS 33,200 DN 650

LGH&H 1,277,000 UP 2,000

LGCHEM 299,500 UP 1,000

KEPCO E&C 20,950 DN 400

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 85,200 DN 1,400

HALLA HOLDINGS 41,450 DN 500

HYUNDAI ROTEM 17,250 DN 850

LGELECTRONICS 68,600 DN 800

Celltrion 196,500 UP 5,000

Huchems 22,600 DN 350

DAEWOONG PHARM 150,000 DN 1,500

HYUNDAIDEPTST 77,000 DN 600

(MORE)