KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
IBK 12,600 DN 250
KorElecTerm 47,150 DN 1,850
NamhaeChem 8,570 DN 160
DONGSUH 17,600 DN 200
BGF 6,000 DN 150
SamsungEng 16,750 DN 100
SAMSUNG C&T 95,000 UP 2,200
PanOcean 4,565 DN 80
SAMSUNG CARD 34,350 DN 550
CheilWorldwide 25,400 DN 400
KT 26,850 DN 50
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL185500 DN500
LG Uplus 13,800 DN 150
SAMSUNG LIFE 71,100 DN 700
KT&G 104,000 0
DHICO 6,350 DN 160
LG Display 14,200 DN 300
Kangwonland 30,900 DN 100
NAVER 152,500 DN 1,500
Kakao 140,000 UP 4,000
NCsoft 523,000 DN 1,000
DSME 29,250 DN 600
DSINFRA 6,070 DN 100
DWEC 4,610 DN 125
Donga ST 91,100 UP 2,000
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 18,950 UP 150
CJ CheilJedang 228,000 DN 2,500
DongwonF&B 234,500 UP 2,500
KEPCO KPS 33,200 DN 650
LGH&H 1,277,000 UP 2,000
LGCHEM 299,500 UP 1,000
KEPCO E&C 20,950 DN 400
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 85,200 DN 1,400
HALLA HOLDINGS 41,450 DN 500
HYUNDAI ROTEM 17,250 DN 850
LGELECTRONICS 68,600 DN 800
Celltrion 196,500 UP 5,000
Huchems 22,600 DN 350
DAEWOONG PHARM 150,000 DN 1,500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 77,000 DN 600
