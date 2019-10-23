KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
KIH 69,700 DN 600
LOTTE Himart 30,650 DN 150
GS 50,400 DN 800
CJ CGV 33,950 DN 1,250
HYUNDAILIVART 13,850 DN 100
LIG Nex1 35,500 UP 50
FILA KOREA 58,200 DN 100
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 147,000 DN 2,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 35,600 DN 350
HANWHA LIFE 2,300 DN 80
AMOREPACIFIC 158,500 UP 500
LF 19,200 DN 450
FOOSUNG 8,540 DN 270
JW HOLDINGS 6,160 UP 120
SK Innovation 159,500 DN 4,000
POONGSAN 21,950 DN 400
KBFinancialGroup 43,900 DN 200
Hansae 18,650 DN 250
LG HAUSYS 58,200 UP 300
Youngone Corp 36,150 DN 1,000
KOLON IND 45,950 UP 450
HanmiPharm 323,500 UP 20,500
BNK Financial Group 7,140 DN 110
emart 116,000 DN 1,500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY321 50 DN700
KOLMAR KOREA 44,600 DN 500
CUCKOO 104,000 DN 1,000
COSMAX 72,000 0
MANDO 34,100 DN 1,250
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 372,500 UP 28,500
INNOCEAN 66,500 DN 1,400
Doosan Bobcat 32,350 DN 800
Netmarble 88,600 DN 1,600
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S352000 DN3000
ORION 105,500 UP 500
BGF Retail 190,500 DN 3,500
SKCHEM 47,300 UP 100
HDC-OP 31,150 DN 500
HYOSUNG HEAVY 30,650 DN 100
WooriFinancialGroup 12,350 DN 250
(END)
-
1
TXT returns with 1st studio album 'The Dream Chapter: Magic'
-
2
Lotte clears hurdle on way to complete holding company structure
-
3
Hyundai's brand value up 4.6 pct on future mobility investments: Interbrand
-
4
(2nd LD) Moon calls for expanding investment in construction sector
-
5
Ex-MLB All-Star Matt Williams itching to begin work as KBO manager
-
1
(LEAD) Protesters detained for breaking into U.S. ambassador's residence
-
2
Moon's approval rating rebounds after Cho Kuk resigns: Realmeter
-
3
Samsung's global brand value exceeds $60 billion
-
4
(2nd LD) Moon calls for expanding investment in construction sector
-
5
N. Korea allows charity group to expand TB program to more districts
-
1
(4th LD) 6 Russian military aircraft intrude into S. Korea's air defense zone
-
2
(2nd LD) 6 Russian military aircraft intrude into S. Korea's air defense zone
-
3
(3rd LD) 6 Russian military aircraft intrude into S. Korea's air defense zone
-
4
(URGENT) 6 Russian military aircraft enter KADIZ on Tuesday
-
5
N.K. leader's wife appears in state media after 4-month absence