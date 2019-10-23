(LEAD) Seoul stocks end down on Brexit worries, Q3 earnings eyed
SEOUL, Oct. 23 (Yonhap) -- Seoul stocks ended lower Wednesday on renewed worries about Brexit, with investors awaiting local earnings results due in the coming weeks. The Korean won fell against the dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 8.24 points, or 0.39 percent, to reach 2,080.62. Trading volume was moderate at 417.2 million shares worth 4.8 trillion won (US$4.1 billion), with decliners outnumbering gainers 670 to 174.
The KOSPI index rose 1.3 percent in the past two sessions amid hopes for progress in settling a damaging U.S.-Chinese tariff war. Investors were optimistic after President Donald Trump agreed to postpone a planned tariff hike following the latest talks with China in Washington.
But the main index fell on Wednesday.
McDonald's, Microsoft and other major U.S. companies came up with mixed earnings results and the European Union recommended its 27 member nations accept Britain's request for a delay of its planned exit from the single trade bloc by three months to January next year. That blunted investor optimism, analysts said.
"Investors are now shifting their focus to Korean firms' corporate earnings reports due out from this week as they wait for developments in U.S.-China trade negotiations," Meritz Securities Co. analyst Ha In-hwan said.
Major firms such as Hyundai Motor Co., Kia Motors Corp., and Hyundai Mobis Co. are scheduled to release their third-quarter earnings results starting this week.
Institutions sold a net 150 billion won worth of stocks, exceeding the 144 billion won stock purchases by foreigners and individuals.
Most large-cap stocks fell across the board.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics Co. ended flat at 51,200 won, top carmaker Hyundai Motor Co. fell 0.8 percent to 121,000 won, leading steelmaker POSCO shed 0.2 percent to reach 222,500 won and national flag carrier Korean Air Lines Co. declined 3.5 percent to 24,650 won.
Among gainers, biosimilar developer Celltrion rose 2.6 percent to 196,500 won, pharmaceutical firm Samsung BioLogics jumped 8.3 percent to 372,500 won and Samsung C&T Corp. gained 2.4 percent to end at 95,000 won.
The local currency closed at 1,172.40 won against the U.S. dollar, down 2.7 won from the previous session's close.
Bond prices, which move inversely to yields, closed lower. The yield on three-year Treasurys rose 0.9 basis point to 1.388 percent, and the return on the benchmark five-year government bond climbed 0.3 basis point to reach 1.493 percent.
