S. Korea can do better in renewable energy use: experts
By Joo Kyung-don
SEOUL, Oct. 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korea needs to beef up its efforts to expand renewable energy in power generation, experts said Wednesday, in the wake of the rising global trend toward sustainable growth.
South Korea has said it will expand the percentage of renewable energy in the country's power generation portfolio from the current 7 percent to 20 percent by 2030 and to 35 percent by 2040.
But energy experts said the country should set the goals higher and that it can achieve better results.
"People still debate whether this goal is enough or not, but I think we can put more efforts forward to increase the portion of renewable energy," said Yun Sun-jin, chief of the Korea Energy Information Culture Agency (KEICA), at a symposium on the sidelines of the 8th International Renewable Energy Conference in Seoul. "Renewable energy in South Korea is spreading faster than we originally expected, but improvements in the electricity billing system and taxation could further facilitate the use of renewable energy."
Manfred Fischedick, Vice President of Wuppertal Institute for Climate, Environment and Energy in Germany, said South Korea should be more "ambitious" in its renewable energy objective. The proportion of renewable energy in Germany was 5 percent in 2000, but it had grown to 40 percent as of last year, according to Fischedick.
"Our case shows that dynamic increase of renewable in (the) very short-term is possible," he said. "Of course, (the) situation is (a) little different in Korea compared to Germany, since we are in the European continent and can import and export with close-by nations. I think 20 percent is a good step for South Korea, but I can imagine that even more is possible."
Hom-Ti Lee, Deputy General Director at the Green Energy and Environment Laboratories (GEL) of Taiwan's Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) said technology development would be the key for South Korea to achieve its goals.
"We need more technology advance in area to increase efficiency," Lee said. "Like Taiwan, Korea has limited land size, so it's important to produce more power in given situations."
A discussion panel agreed that one reason people are leaning toward renewable energy is climate issues.
South Korea has announced it will cut its 2030 greenhouse gas emissions by 37 percent from business-as-usual (BAU) level levels, following the global trend. Germany, meanwhile, recently announced its 2030 climate target, aiming to reduce greenhouse gas levels by 55 percent compared to 1990 levels.
"People want to live in (a) safe environment," said Fischedick. "For countries like Korea, which depends on energy imports, homemade renewables will be a good option. Compared to the past, the cost is also cheaper."
Yun added that increasing energy efficiency is also important for South Korea.
"Expanding renewable energy use is important, but what's more important is to save energy and reduce wasted energy usage. We also need to have a system that can give incentives to energy-efficient products and manufacturing."
