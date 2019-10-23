S. Korea can do better in renewable energy use: experts

"People still debate whether this goal is enough or not, but I think we can put more efforts forward to increase the portion of renewable energy," said Yun Sun-jin, chief of the Korea Energy Information Culture Agency (KEICA), at a symposium on the sidelines of the 8th International Renewable Energy Conference in Seoul. "Renewable energy in South Korea is spreading faster than we originally expected, but improvements in the electricity billing system and taxation could further facilitate the use of renewable energy."