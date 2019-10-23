Samsung C&T Q3 net up 12 pct on equity gains
SEOUL, Oct. 23 (Yonhap) -- Samsung C&T Corp., a construction affiliate of Samsung Group, said Wednesday its third-quarter net profit increased 12.3 percent from a year earlier due to gains from equity ties with its affiliates
Net profit for the three months ending September 30 stood at 265 billion won (US$225 million) on a consolidated basis, an increase from 236 billion won a year earlier, the company said in a regulatory filing.
Sales declined 0.6 percent on-year to 7.7 trillion won in the July-September period, while operating profit dropped 21.2 percent on-year to 216 billion won over the cited period, according to Samsung C&T.
The company said its net profit increased on the back of equity ties with its bio affiliates -- Samsung BioLogics Co. and Samsung Bioepis Co. -- that posted robust earnings in the third quarter.
But apart from its affiliates' performances, Samsung C&T had weak earnings in its mainstay construction and trading businesses.
Samsung C&T said operating income from its construction business fell 30.4 percent on-year to 142 billion won on sales of 2.84 trillion won.
Its trading unit posted an operating income of 27 billion won, down 28.9 percent from a year earlier, due to decline of commodity prices.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
TXT returns with 1st studio album 'The Dream Chapter: Magic'
-
2
Lotte clears hurdle on way to complete holding company structure
-
3
Hyundai's brand value up 4.6 pct on future mobility investments: Interbrand
-
4
(2nd LD) Moon calls for expanding investment in construction sector
-
5
Ex-MLB All-Star Matt Williams itching to begin work as KBO manager
-
1
(LEAD) Protesters detained for breaking into U.S. ambassador's residence
-
2
Moon's approval rating rebounds after Cho Kuk resigns: Realmeter
-
3
Samsung's global brand value exceeds $60 billion
-
4
(2nd LD) Moon calls for expanding investment in construction sector
-
5
N. Korea allows charity group to expand TB program to more districts
-
1
(4th LD) 6 Russian military aircraft intrude into S. Korea's air defense zone
-
2
(2nd LD) 6 Russian military aircraft intrude into S. Korea's air defense zone
-
3
(3rd LD) 6 Russian military aircraft intrude into S. Korea's air defense zone
-
4
(URGENT) 6 Russian military aircraft enter KADIZ on Tuesday
-
5
N.K. leader's wife appears in state media after 4-month absence