Soprano Hwang Sumi hopes to show the colors of her voice on new album
By Kim Boram
SEOUL, Oct. 23 (Yonhap) -- Soprano Hwang Sumi said Wednesday that her maiden album brims with all the colors of her voice and her musical interpretation of European lieder.
Her first album, titled "Songs," was released on the same day with the German classical music record label Deutsche Grammophon. It includes 16 arts songs and lieder composed by Richard Strauss, Franz Liszt, Benjamin Britten and Richard Schubert. Austrian classical pianist Helmut Deutsch accompanied Hwang on the piano.
"I first thought it must be a challenge to release an album with lieder in Korea, where such European songs are not popular," the singer said at a media session in Seoul. "But Mr. Deutsch told me that this album can be a good chance for me to show my musical talent to Korean fans."
Hwang gained international fame after winning the Queen Elisabeth Competition in Belgium in 2014, regarded as one of the most coveted accolades in classical music.
She performed the Olympic Anthem at the opening ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics held in South Korea's mountainous town of PyeongChang.
The soprano said she sang in German, Italian and English and tried not to miss any small nuance of the poems and lyrics of the songs.
"It is difficult for a Korean singer to sing foreign-language songs," the 33-year old singer said. "Mr. Deutsch gave me directions on details, nuances and colors of the German songs, while I had lessons on Italian and English as well."
Singing to the accompaniment of the piano, instead of an orchestra, moreover, she paid more attention on filling the musical space with her vocal and emotional interpretation.
"Strauss composed a lot of symphonies and many of his songs fit well with an orchestral accompaniment," she said. "When I sang Strauss' lied to the piano, I have to add more colors and nuances of the lyrics with my voice and emotion."
Deutsch, a 73-year old veteran pianist specializing in chamber music and lieder accompaniment, said Hwang is so talented and open-minded that she learns everything very seriously, and absorbs as much as she can.
"I was very impressed not only by her voice, but also by her technique, how fast she can accept new ideas and change things in a short time," he said. "She is a very talented singer."
The duo will also have a concert at LG Art Center in southern Seoul on Friday.
brk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
TXT returns with 1st studio album 'The Dream Chapter: Magic'
-
2
Lotte clears hurdle on way to complete holding company structure
-
3
Hyundai's brand value up 4.6 pct on future mobility investments: Interbrand
-
4
(2nd LD) Moon calls for expanding investment in construction sector
-
5
Ex-MLB All-Star Matt Williams itching to begin work as KBO manager
-
1
(LEAD) Protesters detained for breaking into U.S. ambassador's residence
-
2
Moon's approval rating rebounds after Cho Kuk resigns: Realmeter
-
3
Samsung's global brand value exceeds $60 billion
-
4
(2nd LD) Moon calls for expanding investment in construction sector
-
5
N. Korea allows charity group to expand TB program to more districts
-
1
(4th LD) 6 Russian military aircraft intrude into S. Korea's air defense zone
-
2
(2nd LD) 6 Russian military aircraft intrude into S. Korea's air defense zone
-
3
(3rd LD) 6 Russian military aircraft intrude into S. Korea's air defense zone
-
4
(URGENT) 6 Russian military aircraft enter KADIZ on Tuesday
-
5
N.K. leader's wife appears in state media after 4-month absence