Police to bolster security following U.S. envoy residence break-in
SEOUL, Oct. 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korean police on Wednesday announced measures to step up security at foreign ambassador residences here following a break-in of the U.S. ambassador's home.
The move by the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency includes providing clubs and capsaicin sprays to officers guarding embassies and ambassador residences.
The police also affirmed that officers have been given orders to swiftly arrest people attempting to break into diplomatic compounds regardless of their sex.
Regarding the U.S. ambassador residence, the police said they plan to install additional security systems, like cameras, to prevent future incidents.
The move comes after seventeen members of a progressive college student group used ladders to climb over the walls to break into U.S. Ambassador Harry Harris' residence in central Seoul.
Four of the students are in custody.
The students were protesting Washington's call for Seoul to sharply increase its share of the cost for keeping the 28,500-strong U.S. troops in South Korea.
The residence was vacant when the students broke in, with the top diplomat and his wife attending a reception hosted by President Moon Jae-in at the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae.
mlee@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
TXT returns with 1st studio album 'The Dream Chapter: Magic'
-
2
Lotte clears hurdle on way to complete holding company structure
-
3
Hyundai's brand value up 4.6 pct on future mobility investments: Interbrand
-
4
(2nd LD) Moon calls for expanding investment in construction sector
-
5
Ex-MLB All-Star Matt Williams itching to begin work as KBO manager
-
1
(LEAD) Protesters detained for breaking into U.S. ambassador's residence
-
2
Moon's approval rating rebounds after Cho Kuk resigns: Realmeter
-
3
Samsung's global brand value exceeds $60 billion
-
4
(2nd LD) Moon calls for expanding investment in construction sector
-
5
N. Korea allows charity group to expand TB program to more districts
-
1
(4th LD) 6 Russian military aircraft intrude into S. Korea's air defense zone
-
2
(2nd LD) 6 Russian military aircraft intrude into S. Korea's air defense zone
-
3
N.K. leader's wife appears in state media after 4-month absence
-
4
(3rd LD) 6 Russian military aircraft intrude into S. Korea's air defense zone
-
5
(5th LD) 6 Russian military aircraft intrude into S. Korea's air defense zone