S. Korean weightlifter wins first gold at youth competition in Pyongyang
SEOUL, Oct. 23 (Joint Press Corps-Yonhap) -- South Korea's Park Hyeong-o clinched the first gold medal for the country at an Asian youth weightlifting competition in Pyongyang on Wednesday.
The 17-year-old finished first in snatch with 132 kg in the men's under-17 73-kilogram event in the 2019 Asian Youth & Junior Weightlifting Championships, which kicked off in the North's capital on Sunday.
Park's gold is the first title in six years secured by a South Korean at an international weightlifting competition held in North Korea. In 2013, South Korean athletes won six gold medals.
With Park's victory, South Korea has won a total of one gold, three silver and six bronze medals as of Wednesday.
This year's championship will run until Oct. 27, with around 120 athletes from 15 Asian countries taking part.
(END)
