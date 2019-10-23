Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Leadoff man breaks out of slump with clutch hit

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, Oct. 23 (Yonhap) -- In baseball, there are few slump busters quite like a walk-off hit.

In Game 2 of the Korean Series on Wednesday, Doosan Bears' Park Kun-woo came through with the game-winning hit in the bottom of the ninth against the Kiwoom Heroes. His single completed the Bears' miraculous comeback from a 5-3 deficit, and gave his team a solid 2-0 series lead in the best-of-seven championship final.

Park Kun-woo of the Doosan Bears celebrates his ninth-inning, walk-off hit against the Kiwoom Heroes in Game 2 of the Korean Series at Jamsil Stadium in Seoul on Oct. 23, 2019. The Bears won the game 6-5. (Yonhap)

The hit also made the Bears the first club to win two straight Korean Series games in its last at-bat.

Park, the Bears' leadoff man, had been just 1-for-9 in the Korean Series before that ninth-inning single. In Game 1, he was 0-for-5 and reached base twice on Kiwoom's fielding errors.

In Wednesday's Game 2, he flied out in three straight at-bats, as the Bears struggled to cash in with runners in scoring position.

Park's first hit of the series came with one out in the bottom eighth, with the Bears trailing 5-2. Park later came home on a fielding error by Kiwoom second baseman Kim Hye-seong.

For the Bears, No. 6 hitter Heo Kyoung-min led off the bottom ninth against closer Oh Ju-won, who came in with 6 1/3 scoreless innings to his credit this postseason. It didn't seem like Park would even get a chance to bat in the inning.

Park Kun-woo of the Doosan Bears (R) breaks his bat as he hits a ninth-inning, walk-off single against the Kiwoom Heroes in Game 2 of the Korean Series at Jamsil Stadium in Seoul on Oct. 23, 2019. (Yonhap)

But Heo singled off Oh, and then Oh Jae-won followed with a double to quickly put tying runs aboard for the Bears.

A single and a sacrifice fly tied the score at 5-5, with Park coming to the plate against new reliever Han Hyun-hee.

The Bears had pinch runner Ryu Ji-hyuk at first when Park stepped into the box, and Ryu moved to second on Han's wild pitch.

From 1-1 count, Han offered three straight sliders at Park, who drove the 2-2 pitch up the middle for the game winner.

jeeho@yna.co.kr
