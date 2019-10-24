N.K. adviser says he wants to see how 'wisely' U.S. acts through year-end
SEOUL, Oct. 24 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's foreign ministry adviser said Thursday he would like to see how "wisely" the United States acts through the end of the year regarding nuclear negotiations, saying if there is a will, there is a way.
Kim Kye-gwan, also a former chief nuclear envoy for Pyongyang, made the remarks in a statement issued the same day, according to the North's state TV, the Korean Central Broadcasting Station.
Noting that U.S. President Donald Trump and its leader Kim Jong-un have maintained a good relationship, he expressed hope that the two countries "clear all huddles and find an impetus to lead the bilateral relations forwards."
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
