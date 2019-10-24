Korean economy grows 0.4 pct on-quarter in Q3: BOK
All Headlines 08:00 October 24, 2019
SEOUL, Oct. 24 (Yonhap) -- The South Korean economy is estimated to have expanded 0.4 percent from three months earlier in the third quarter, early data from the Bank of Korea (BOK) showed Thursday.
The estimate marks a sharp slowdown from a revised 1 percent on-quarter expansion in the second quarter.
However, from the same quarter last year, the local economy grew 2 percent in the three months ended Sept. 30, on par with the revised 2 percent on-year expansion in the second quarter, according to the BOK.
bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)
