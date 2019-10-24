Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Oct. 24 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Oct. 24.
Korean-language dailies
-- Chung Kyung-sim arrested, next step will be probe into Cho Kuk (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Chung Kyung-sim finally arrested, prosecution sets aim at Cho Kuk (Kookmin Daily)
-- Chung Kyung-sim arrested, Cho Kuk soon to face investigation (Donga llbo)
-- Chung Kyung-sim finally arrested, prosecution sets aim at Cho Kuk (Seoul Shinmun)
-- 'Inclusive finance required to create social value' (Segye Times)
-- Chung Kyung-sim arrested (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Chung Kyung-sim arrested (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Kim Jong-un orders demolition of South-built Mount Kumgang facilities (Hankyoreh)
-- Chung Kyung-sim arrested, prosecution to speed up for investigation into Cho Kuk (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Seoul city gov't to spend 300 bln won on 100,000 youths (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Institutional investors seek to invest 12 tln won in overseas properties, SOC (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Kim orders South's stuff cleared (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Ex-justice minister's wife appears for arrest warrant review hearing (Korea Herald)
-- Mount Geumgang resort's S. Korean facilities must be removed: NK's Kim (Korea Times)
(END)
