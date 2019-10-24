(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on Oct. 24)

It is worrisome that the South Korea-US alliance is showing signs of weakening, with efforts to denuclearize North Korea in limbo. The two allies have felt increasingly uneasy toward each other over how to handle the North, combined defense posture following the planned transfer of wartime operational control to South Korea and Seoul's decision to terminate a military information-sharing pact with Tokyo. They should not let a tug-of-war over the costs for the upkeep of USFK further undermine their alliance crucial to peace and stability in the region.