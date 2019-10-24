2 American starters to go at it in crucial Game 3 of Korean Series

The bullpen keyed the Heroes' run to the Korean Series, but their usually reliable closer, Oh Ju-won, has been roughed up in the first two games of the Korean Series. The left-hander gave up the walk-off hit to Oh Jae-il in the bottom ninth in Game 1 on Tuesday, and Oh served up a single and a double to start the Bears' ninth inning rally that culminated in Park Kun-woo's game-winning single. Oh was charged with two runs without recording an out.