Hyundai teases upgraded Grandeur ahead of launch next month
SEOUL, Oct. 24 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co. on Thursday released a teaser of the upgraded Grandeur sedan ahead of its domestic launch next month.
Hyundai Motor applied the "Sensuous Sportiness" design to the face-lifted model of the sixth-generation Grandeur that was launched in November 2016, the company said in a statement.
Sensuous Sportiness is defined by the harmony between four fundamental elements in vehicle design: proportion, architecture, styling and technology.
The new design language was already applied to Hyundai's all-new Sonata midsize sedan launched in March.
Details about the upgraded Grandeur, which is sold as Azera overseas, will be released later.
(END)
-
1
TXT returns with 1st studio album 'The Dream Chapter: Magic'
-
2
Lotte clears hurdle on way to complete holding company structure
-
3
Hyundai's brand value up 4.6 pct on future mobility investments: Interbrand
-
4
(2nd LD) Moon calls for expanding investment in construction sector
-
5
Heroes sweep defending champions, reach 1st Korean Series in 5 years
-
1
(LEAD) Protesters detained for breaking into U.S. ambassador's residence
-
2
Moon's approval rating rebounds after Cho Kuk resigns: Realmeter
-
3
(2nd LD) Moon calls for expanding investment in construction sector
-
4
N. Korea allows charity group to expand TB program to more districts
-
5
Heroes sweep defending champions, reach 1st Korean Series in 5 years
-
1
N.K. leader's wife appears in state media after 4-month absence
-
2
(5th LD) N.K. leader criticizes father's policy of depending on S. Korea for Mount Kumgang resort
-
3
S. Korea, Russia to hold military meeting, discuss hotline establishment
-
4
(3rd LD) N.K. leader criticizes father's policy to depend on S. Korea for Mount Kumgang resort
-
5
Samsung updates software of Galaxy S10, Note 10 over fingerprint flaw