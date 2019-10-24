Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Thursday's weather forecast

All Headlines 09:21 October 24, 2019

SEOUL, Oct. 24 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 23/14 Sunny 20

Incheon 23/14 Sunny 20

Suwon 23/14 Sunny 20

Cheongju 22/13 Sunny 20

Daejeon 22/14 Sunny 20

Chuncheon 21/13 Cloudy 40

Gangneung 21/15 Sunny 80

Jeonju 23/14 Sunny 20

Gwangju 24/14 Sunny 20

Jeju 22/18 Rain 30

Daegu 20/14 Sunny 70

Busan 21/16 Rain 60

