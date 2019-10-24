Yonhap news advisory for Thursday, Oct. 24
All Headlines 09:48 October 24, 2019
The following stories are scheduled to be covered by Yonhap News Agency. Your queries are welcome. Yonhap's English-language news desk can be reached by telephone at 82-2-398-3451 (general) and 82-2-398-3460 (economics), and by email at sshim@yna.co.kr or sam@yna.co.kr.
General
-- Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon meets with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe
-- President Moon Jae-in speaks at S. Korea-Spain business forum
-- S. Korea-U.S. defense cost-sharing talks
Economy & Finance
-- S. Korea's economy grows 0.4 pct in Q3: BOK
-- SK hynix, Hyundai Motor, POSCO to release Q3 earnings
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
TXT returns with 1st studio album 'The Dream Chapter: Magic'
-
2
Lotte clears hurdle on way to complete holding company structure
-
3
Hyundai's brand value up 4.6 pct on future mobility investments: Interbrand
-
4
(2nd LD) Moon calls for expanding investment in construction sector
-
5
Heroes sweep defending champions, reach 1st Korean Series in 5 years
Most Saved
-
1
(LEAD) Protesters detained for breaking into U.S. ambassador's residence
-
2
Moon's approval rating rebounds after Cho Kuk resigns: Realmeter
-
3
(2nd LD) Moon calls for expanding investment in construction sector
-
4
N. Korea allows charity group to expand TB program to more districts
-
5
Heroes sweep defending champions, reach 1st Korean Series in 5 years
-
1
N.K. leader's wife appears in state media after 4-month absence
-
2
(5th LD) N.K. leader criticizes father's policy of depending on S. Korea for Mount Kumgang resort
-
3
S. Korea, Russia to hold military meeting, discuss hotline establishment
-
4
(3rd LD) N.K. leader criticizes father's policy to depend on S. Korea for Mount Kumgang resort
-
5
Samsung updates software of Galaxy S10, Note 10 over fingerprint flaw