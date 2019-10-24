Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Yonhap news advisory for Thursday, Oct. 24

All Headlines 09:48 October 24, 2019

The following stories are scheduled to be covered by Yonhap News Agency. Your queries are welcome. Yonhap's English-language news desk can be reached by telephone at 82-2-398-3451 (general) and 82-2-398-3460 (economics), and by email at sshim@yna.co.kr or sam@yna.co.kr.

General

-- Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon meets with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe

-- President Moon Jae-in speaks at S. Korea-Spain business forum

-- S. Korea-U.S. defense cost-sharing talks

Economy & Finance

-- S. Korea's economy grows 0.4 pct in Q3: BOK

-- SK hynix, Hyundai Motor, POSCO to release Q3 earnings
(END)

Keywords
#news advisory
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!