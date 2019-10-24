Seoul stocks open higher as Brexit anxiety eases
SEOUL, Oct. 24 (Yonhap) -- Seoul stocks opened higher Thursday as investors' sentiment was boosted by eased concerns over a no-deal Brexit.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 5.44 points, or 0.26 percent, to reach 2,086.06 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
The index also gathered ground as China vowed to increase its imports of agricultural goods, which is expected to help in settling the prolonged trade tension between Beijing and Washington.
Market kingpin Samsung Electronics rose 0.2 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix added 2.06 percent. LG Electronics increased 0.15 percent.
Chemical shares also gained ground, with LG Chem rising 1.5 percent and top refiner SK Innovation moving up 1.57 percent. S-Oil climbed 2.48 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,172.10 won against the U.S. dollar, up 0.30 won from the previous session's close.
