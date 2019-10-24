(4th LD) PM Lee expects Seoul-Tokyo dialogue to pick up pace after talks with Abe
By Kim Soo-yeon
SEOUL/TOKYO, Oct. 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korean Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon voiced optimism Thursday that Seoul and Tokyo will accelerate their "official" diplomatic dialogue to mend their frayed ties, speaking after his 21-minute talks with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
Lee said he regards the "unofficial, periodic dialogue so far" between the diplomatic authorities of the two sides as having been "formalized."
Now, he added, South Korea-Japan diplomacy is expected to gain speed.
Lee and Abe agreed on the need to address the problem of strained bilateral relations centering on a monthslong trade spat.
Lee also handed over a letter from President Moon Jae-in to Abe, in which Moon expressed hope for an early resolution.
Lee and Abe shared the view that the two countries cannot leave the difficult situation unsettled, South Korea's Vice Foreign Minister Cho Sei-young said earlier at a separate press briefing. He's accompanying Lee on his trip for the formal enthronement ceremony of Japanese Emperor Naruhito.
The often prickly Seoul-Tokyo relations have been at one of their lowest ebbs in recent months since Japan's toughening of export restrictions against South Korea in apparent retaliation over Seoul's attitude on the issue of compensating Korean victims of Japan's wartime forced labor.
The Moon administration hit back with its own trade control measure and a decision to terminate a bilateral accord on sharing military information.
Lee told Abe that his government will continue to comply with a 1965 bilateral treaty on state-level reparations on Japan's 1910-45 colonization of Korea and normalizing diplomatic ties between Seoul and Tokyo, according to Cho.
Lee also stressed the importance of civilian exchanges, including those by young people between the neighbors.
In response, Abe was quoted as reiterating Tokyo's position that a state-to-state promise should be kept. Japan claims all compensation-related issues were resolved in the 1965 deal, while South Korea's Supreme Court ruled victims still have their individual rights to compensation.
The Lee-Abe talks are expected to serve as a "turning point" in efforts to mend fences, as the two sides agreed to hold "brisk, official" follow-up diplomatic consultations, according to a senior South Korean government official. Both sides characterized the session as "talks," not just a meeting, he added.
He said the South Korean prime minister seems to have attained his "goal" of creating the mood for fostering dialogue between the two sides.
On the possibility of Moon and Abe having a summit, the official said no specific proposal was put forward during Thursday's talks.
"But it does not mean (the two nations) are negative toward holding the summit or ruling out such a possibility. The government is always open to holding (a Moon-Abe) summit," he said. Speculation is widespread that Moon and Abe may have a separate meeting should they attend international summits scheduled in November.
In his letter, meanwhile, Moon pointed out that South Korea and Japan are key partners for peace and security of Northeast Asia.
Lee and Abe also agreed on the importance of promoting one-on-one cooperation and trilateral partnerships involving the United States to deal with the North Korea nuclear issue.
Lee is scheduled to return home later in the day after wrapping up a three-day trip.
