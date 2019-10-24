S. Korea to face Puerto Rico in tuneup for Olympic baseball qualifying tournament
SEOUL, Oct. 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will host Puerto Rico for a pair of tuneup games ahead of the Olympic baseball qualifying tournament in Seoul next month.
The Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) announced Thursday that South Korea will take on Puerto Rico on Nov. 1 and Nov. 2 at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul.
The dome will also be the venue for South Korea's Group C games against Australia, Canada and Cuba from Nov. 6-8 during the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) Premier12, which will double as the qualifying competition for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
South Korea is world No. 3, eight spots above Puerto Rico. The two countries have never faced each other before.
The KBO said Nov. 1 game will start at 7 p.m. and the game the following day will begin at 5 p.m.
There will be 12 nations divided into three groups of four at Premier12. The top two teams from each group will advance to the Super Round, which will be played in Japan.
To qualify for the Olympics, South Korea must advance to the Super Round and also finish ahead of its Asia/Oceania rivals, Australia and Chinese Taipei.
South Korea is the last Olympic baseball champion, having won in 2008. The sport wasn't contested at the next two Olympics but will make its return in the Japanese capital next summer.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
TXT returns with 1st studio album 'The Dream Chapter: Magic'
-
2
Lotte clears hurdle on way to complete holding company structure
-
3
Hyundai's brand value up 4.6 pct on future mobility investments: Interbrand
-
4
(2nd LD) Moon calls for expanding investment in construction sector
-
5
Heroes sweep defending champions, reach 1st Korean Series in 5 years
-
1
(LEAD) Protesters detained for breaking into U.S. ambassador's residence
-
2
Moon's approval rating rebounds after Cho Kuk resigns: Realmeter
-
3
(2nd LD) Moon calls for expanding investment in construction sector
-
4
N. Korea allows charity group to expand TB program to more districts
-
5
Heroes sweep defending champions, reach 1st Korean Series in 5 years
-
1
(5th LD) N.K. leader criticizes father's policy of depending on S. Korea for Mount Kumgang resort
-
2
N.K. leader's wife appears in state media after 4-month absence
-
3
Samsung updates software of Galaxy S10, Note 10 over fingerprint flaw
-
4
(3rd LD) Wife of ex-justice minister arrested after 2-month probe
-
5
(LEAD) PM Lee seeks to set stage for S. Korea, Japan to spur dialogue when he meets Abe