Doosan Infracore's sales in Europe hits monthly record high in September

SEOUL, Oct. 24 (Yonhap) -- Doosan Infracore Co., South Korea's leading construction equipment maker, said Thursday its European sales hit a new monthly record high last month, supported by solid demand in major markets.

Doosan Infracore Europe S.A. sold 548 units of construction equipment in September to mark its best monthly sales, according to the company. Through September, the European affiliate of Doosan Infracore has sold 3,254 units of construction equipment.

Doosan Infracore said demand for its excavators has been rising in major European markets like Britain and the Benelux nations. In particular, September sales in France and Italy increased about 40 percent compared to a year earlier, according to the company.

Doosan Infracore said its aggressive marketing, such as use of social network services, helped the sales increase in Europe.

This photo provided by Doosan Infracore Co. on Oct. 24, 2019, shows the company's excavators displayed at the Bauma 2019 construction equipment exhibition event in Munich, Germany. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

