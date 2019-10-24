S. Korea's economic growth projected to hit 10-yr low in 2019
SEOUL, Oct. 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's economic growth will likely slow down further this year, possibly falling below the 2 percent mark for the first time in 10 years, analysts said Thursday.
The gloomy outlook comes after the Bank of Korea (BOK) said the local economy grew 0.4 percent from three months earlier in the third quarter, marking a sharp slowdown from a revised 1 percent on-quarter expansion in the previous quarter.
On an on-year basis, the local economy grew 2 percent in the second quarter and again in the third quarter.
In the first quarter, the country's gross domestic product contracted 0.4 percent from the previous quarter, marking 1.7 percent on-year growth.
In July, the BOK predicted Asia's fourth-largest economy to grow 2.2 percent this year. The latest growth estimate was the second downward revision from the 2.6 percent projected at the start of the year and the 2.5 percent in April.
The central bank is scheduled to offer its final growth outlook for the year in November.
BOK Gov. Lee Ju-yeol has already hinted at a further downgrade, telling the parliamentary finance committee that it may "not be easy" to meet the current 2.2 percent growth target.
A question had remained on whether the country's economic growth would still meet the 2 percent threshold.
The Q3 growth estimate strongly indicated the possibility of the growth rate slipping to the 1-percent range.
"Annual growth of more than 2 percent will be possible only if the economy grows by 1 percent (on-quarter) in the fourth quarter, or 0.97 percent to be more precise," Park Yang-su, head of the BOK's economic statistics department, told a press briefing.
Park added the 1 percent on-quarter growth in the second quarter may have been possible due to a base effect created by the unexpected 0.4 percent contraction in the previous quarter, the slowest on-quarter growth in a decade.
"I am not in a position to comment on the possibility of 2 percent annual growth, but there still remain uncertainties regarding the U.S.-China trade dispute, along with other geopolitical risks such as the South Korea-Japan trade spat and the crisis in Hong Kong," he told the briefing.
South Korea has only four times posted an annual growth rate of less than 2 percent -- in 1956, 1980, 1998 and 2009 -- and they all followed serious global events such as the 1979 oil crisis and the 2008 global financial crisis, according to Park.
South Korea's exports have dropped for 10 consecutive months since December while its inflation also remains at record low levels, indicating sluggish consumption at home.
The country's consumer prices fell 0.4 percent from a year earlier in September, marking its first-ever drop in inflation.
The BOK official noted a recovery in exports and local spending will be the key to growth in the fourth quarter.
"Whether private consumption can be further expanded and if the government will maximize its budget sending as planned will determine fourth-quarter growth," he said.
Local analysts apparently saw little hope for increased sending by neither consumers nor the government.
"The two most noticeable characteristics of the third-quarter performance are that private consumption and construction investment were slow and that government spending supported growth," said An Young-jin, an economist at SK Securities.
"There need to be special measures for the South Korean economy to keep its 2019 annual growth rate at over 2 percent," An added.
Lee Young-hwa, an analyst at Kyobo Securities, noted the government simply may not have enough money left to continue defending the country's economic growth in the fourth quarter.
"I believe it will be difficult for the government to boost its spending in the remaining 2 months of the year since its budget spending rate had already reached 77.4 percent of the total as of end-August," the analyst said.
bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
TXT returns with 1st studio album 'The Dream Chapter: Magic'
-
2
Lotte clears hurdle on way to complete holding company structure
-
3
Hyundai's brand value up 4.6 pct on future mobility investments: Interbrand
-
4
(2nd LD) Moon calls for expanding investment in construction sector
-
5
Heroes sweep defending champions, reach 1st Korean Series in 5 years
-
1
(LEAD) Protesters detained for breaking into U.S. ambassador's residence
-
2
Moon's approval rating rebounds after Cho Kuk resigns: Realmeter
-
3
(2nd LD) Moon calls for expanding investment in construction sector
-
4
N. Korea allows charity group to expand TB program to more districts
-
5
Heroes sweep defending champions, reach 1st Korean Series in 5 years
-
1
(5th LD) N.K. leader criticizes father's policy of depending on S. Korea for Mount Kumgang resort
-
2
N.K. leader's wife appears in state media after 4-month absence
-
3
Samsung updates software of Galaxy S10, Note 10 over fingerprint flaw
-
4
(3rd LD) Wife of ex-justice minister arrested after 2-month probe
-
5
(LEAD) PM Lee seeks to set stage for S. Korea, Japan to spur dialogue when he meets Abe